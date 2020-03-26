Yeshiva students organize global online prayer against Covid-19

In the wake of the Israeli government's decision to suspend all classes at educational institutions across the country Yeshiva students found their lives and their studies drastically disrupted. The students were searching for a means to continue their learning and utilize their time to be of service to the country, even if they were forced into quarantine.

Yarden Leitner, 21, a student from Yeshivat Eli, conceived of the project with his friends and together with the OU and other organizations and Rabbis the prayer was held online and broadcast to the world on many online platforms including here on Arutz Sheva.

“On mad days like these, when everyone is locked inside their homes, and we can’t even get together to pray or learn to help combat the epidemic, we’ve decided that while the situation could separate us physically but not spiritually. We decided we could try and unite like the people of Israel have never united before.”



“Through a global prayer, together with other Jews all over the world, we have joined together leading Rabbis from around the globe with hundreds of thousands of online viewers in a prayer to combat the virus and for a speedy recovery for the infirm."