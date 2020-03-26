Number of coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 2,495

41 of the patients are in serious condition, 68 in moderate condition. 5 have died due to complications with the virus, 66 have recovered.

The Ministry of Health reports that as of Thursday morning, at 8:00 am, 2,495 people had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health's report, 41 of the patients with the virus are in serious condition, and 68 infected with the virus are in moderate condition.

5 people have died to date due to complications of the virus, while 66 patients are defined as having fully recovered.

The Ministry of Health also published this morning the segmentation of infections by age groups in the population, which indicates that the group with the highest percentage of infections is 20-29.

The lowest diagnosed infection rate is among 0-9 year-olds. The rate rises slightly among 10-19 year olds and, as mentioned, reaches a peak in the next age group.

Among older adults, the diagnosed infection rate declines with age and is relatively low among the central risk group of those aged 70 and over.

Segmentation of diagnosed coronavirus patients (Credit: Spokesperson)