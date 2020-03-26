Netflix decreases traffic in Israel amid exploding internet use

Streaming service will reduce traffic amid increased internet usage during the corona crisis.

The Israeli government asked the Netflix streaming service to do its part to help ease the crunch resulting from increased internet usage amid coronavirus isolation protocols.

Netflix responded earlier this week by announcing that it will be cutting traffic and lowering bitrates in Israel for a month to reduce its traffic by 25 percent, Forbes reported. India will see a similar cut.

Netflix has developed a way to cut its traffic by that percentage without harming the video resolution.

Internet service providers in Israel have reported an average increase of up to 30 percent.

With the country going into a more stringent lockdown on Wednesday, Netflix and overall internet usage are expected to rise even more.

Netflix had more than 42 million subscribers in Europe, Africa and the Middle East prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.