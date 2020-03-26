Will Blue and White MK be appointed Justice Minister?

Report: PM Netanyahu agreed to concede the Justice portfolio to Blue and White. The agreed upon candidate is MK Yehiel Tropper.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu agreed to concede the Justice portfolio to the Blue and White party as part of the negotiations between the sides on an emergency government, Channel 13 News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the agreed upon candidate for the role is MK Yehiel Tropper, who is close to Benny Gantz. Likud denied the report.

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, who represents the Likud in the negotiations with Blue and White, agreed last week to Gantz’s demand that the so-called “Overrule Clause”, which will allow the Knesset to override the Supreme Court's disqualification of bills and pass them despite the disqualification, be removed from the table.

The Likud and Blue and White have already decided on a mutual right to veto any legislation related to the justice system.

On Wednesday evening, Netanyahu and Gantz spoke on the phone and decided to promote the talks on unity.

In the wake of the worsening of the coronavirus pandemic and the call by President Reuven Rivlin for unity, the two instructed the negotiating teams of the two parties to return to the table on Thursday to explore the possibility of forming a national emergency government.

The discussion comes after a week-long disconnect between the parties' negotiating teams.