Christchurch mosque attacker changes plea

29-year-old Brenton Harrison Tarrant, accused of killing 51 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand, changes plea to guilty.

One year after killing 51 worshipers at two mosques in the city of Christchurch in New Zealand, the man accused of the slaughter on Thursday (local time) changed his plea to guilty, The Associated Press reports.

29-year-old Brenton Harrison Tarrant, an Australian national with suspected ties to far-right white nationalist groups, pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism.

The killing spree was the deadliest in New Zealand's modern history and prompted the government to rush through new laws banning most semi-automatic weapons.

Tarrant was scheduled to go to trial on the charges in June. His change in plea came as a surprise and relief to survivors and relatives of the victims.

A sentencing date has yet to be set. Tarrant faces life imprisonment on the charges, according to AP.