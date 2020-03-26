PA receives thousands of coronavirus test kits

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) on Wednesday coordinated the entry of more than 3,000 coronavirus test kits, along with 50,000 protective masks, for use by medical teams operating in Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria.

The entry of the medical equipment was done in conjunction with the World Health Organization, which contacted COGAT to coordinate the entry of the kits and protective equipment donated from Jordan to the PA through the Allenby Bridge crossing.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun, said, "This is another time where the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories is working closely with the World Health Organization to assist the PA in combating the outbreak of the coronavirus."

"I applaud the cooperation with the international organizations for the important and common cause, wish good health to all the residents of the region and hope that we will continue to work together in the fight against the spread of the dangerous virus," Abu Rukun added.

The PA recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. The deceased was a woman in her 60s.

The number of patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the PA has risen to 62. 16 people have recovered while the remainder are being kept in isolation.

Most of the cases in the PA have been recorded in the city of Bethlehem. Last weekend, the first two cases were recorded in Gaza, where Hamas authorities closed all restaurants, cafes and wedding venues while cancelling prayers in the mosques.