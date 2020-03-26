Coronavirus: An opportunity for reflection and a new beginning

The first and finest month of Nisan: The best is yet to come.

How can something so small effect so many people so overwhelmingly? That is the question in all our hearts concerning the coronavirus which has us all shut behind closed doors.

But there is another question whose answer might shed light on our first question: Concerning the korbanot drawing-near offerings described in such great detail in the opening chapters of the book of Vayikra (Leviticus), how can something so elusive, so difficult to grasp, so hard to comprehend, be able to so profoundly move our very beings and raise us up and draw us closer to HaShem?

Humility is the beginning of understanding the korbanot, and a great way to welcome in the incredible new moth of Nisan.