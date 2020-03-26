Britain's death toll from coronavirus rises to 463

Total number of coronavirus cases in the UK has risen to 9,529.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the UK rose to 463 as of Wednesday from 422 on Tuesday, the British government said, according to Reuters.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the UK have risen to 9,529 as of Wednesday, compared to 8,077 cases as of Tuesday, the statement added.

The government is anticipating a peaking of coronavirus cases in Britain in the coming weeks and has appealed to manufacturers to supply the National Health Service with the appropriate requirements, reported Reuters.

Britain had been in talks with over 3,000 businesses about supplying ventilators to quickly increase the health service's capacity. The country's existing stock of about 5,000-8,000 ventilators is inadequate if cases jump as predicted.

Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered citizens to stay at home to halt the spread of coronavirus, imposing curbs on everyday life without precedent in peacetime.

The order came three days after Johnson ordered pubs, restaurants, theaters, cinemas and gyms to shut their doors in a bid to slow down the accelerating spread of the coronavirus.