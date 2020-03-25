Tags:Coronavirus, Meah She'arim
Watch: Police enforce restrictions in Meah She'arim
Police arrive in J'lem neighborhood to enforce restrictions on movement in public sphere and the opening of businesses.
Police enforce restrictions
Israel Police
