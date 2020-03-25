Netanyahu: Complete lockdown if numbers do not improve

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Wednesday evening that if there is no decline in the number of new coronavirus cases in the next few days, there will be no choice but to impose a complete closure on the civilian population in Israel.

"Citizens of Israel, you know the following phrase: 'He who saves one life, it is as if he saved an entire world.' With the coronavirus it has a different meaning. 'He who infects one person, it is as if he infected the entire world,'" Netanyahu said.

"The steps we have taken here in Israel are taking place all over the world, but it is not enough, for the number of patients doubles every two to three days. In two weeks we may find ourselves with thousands of patients, many of whom will be at risk of death. So, I must tell you already, if we do not see an immediate improvement in the trend - there will be no escape from imposing a complete closure, except for essential necessities such as food and medicine. It is a matter of a few days which we will make all preparations for it - both logistical and legal," he warned.

Addressing the citizens, Netanyahu said: "I say this most clearly: You must stay at home. Stay at home - stay alive. Everyone has to obey, no exceptions. And you must be very cautious with your safety. What it takes for anyone to obey is strict self-discipline. If you do not mobilize to look after yourselves and your families, there will be a disaster here. Do not leave home, stay inside the homes and follow the guidelines. These are not trifles, but matters of life and death."