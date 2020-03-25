Number of coronavirus patients rises to 2,369

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases increases by over 400 Wednesday. 39 patients are in serious condition. 5 have died.

The number of coronavirus patients in Israel rose to 2,369 Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported. This is an increase of 439 over Tuesday.

39 patients are in serious condition. 64 are in moderate condition. 2,197 patients are in mild condition. 64 patients have recovered from the disease.

Five Israelis have died from the coronavirus so far, four of whom died over the past two days.

The Israeli government approved on Tuesday night emergency regulations to further restrict movement and curb the spread of coronavirus in Israel.

Regulations include further reducing forays into public space, imposing liability on employers, closing non-essential stores, and imposing restrictions on public transport.

The regulations will take effect on Wednesday at 5:00p.m. and will be in effect for a period of seven days.

According to the new emergency regulations, it will not be possible to leave one's place of residence or permanent residence in the public space, other than for one of the following reasons or purposes: