Number of coronavirus patients rises to 2,369

The number of coronavirus patients in Israel rose to 2,369 Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported. This is an increase of 439 over Tuesday.
39 patients are in serious condition. 64 are in moderate condition. 2,197 patients are in mild condition. 64 patients have recovered from the disease.
Five Israelis have died from the coronavirus so far, four of whom died over the past two days.
The Israeli government approved on Tuesday night emergency regulations to further restrict movement and curb the spread of coronavirus in Israel.
Regulations include further reducing forays into public space, imposing liability on employers, closing non-essential stores, and imposing restrictions on public transport.
The regulations will take effect on Wednesday at 5:00p.m. and will be in effect for a period of seven days.
According to the new emergency regulations, it will not be possible to leave one's place of residence or permanent residence in the public space, other than for one of the following reasons or purposes:
• Employee arrival at work is permitted by regulations.
• Equipping with food, medicines, essential products, and receiving essential services.
• Getting medical service.
• Blood donation.
• Legal proceedings.
• Demonstration.
• Arriving at the Knesset.
• For the treatment of welfare recipients.
• Walks by an individual or persons living in the same place for a short time and up to 100 meters from the place of residence.
• Medical assistance to another person or assistance to a person with difficulty or distress requiring assistance.
• Prayer at an open place, a funeral, a wedding and a Brit, as well as a woman's use of the mikvah, provided that they pre-arranged the time of their arrival.
• Transporting a minor to educational settings for children of essential workers and special frameworks (in accordance with the Public Health Order).
• Transporting a minor, whose parents live separately, from one of his parents to the other parent's home.
• Transporting a minor whose responsible parent is required to leave for a vital need and there is no responsible place of residence for the minor to be kept under supervision.