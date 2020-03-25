PA records first coronavirus death

Woman in her 60s dies as number of coronavirus patients in the PA rises to 62.

The Palestinian Authority recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus Wednesday. The deceased was a woman in her 60s.

PA spokesman Ibrahim Milaham said that two additional cases of coronavirus infection were diagnosed. One is a young woman in her 20s from Ramallah who was in contact with her mother who came from the United States. The other is a woman in her 60s from the village of Bedou, northwest of Jerusalem.

The number of patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the PA has risen to 62. 16 people have recovered while the remainder are being kept in isolation.

Milaham also said that follow-up tests conducted on coronavirus patients 14 days after they were first diagnosed show that they are still infected and can still infect others. o far, 4,702 tests have been performed to detect coronavirus infection in PA-controlled areas.