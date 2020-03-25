Condition of 45-year-old Covid-19 patient deteriorates

Patient at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon sedated and on respiration. Doctors say they are fighting for his life.

The Wolfson Medical Center in Holon reports that, over the past few hours, there has been a deterioration in the condition of a 45-year-old Covid-19 patient who is in serious condition in the ICU.

Due to the deterioration of his condition, the patient is connected to an ECMO machine (which temporarily replaces heart and lung function) in order to stabilize his condition.

The patient has no background diseases.

Dr. Aryeh Soroksky, Director of the Intensive Care Unit and Intensive Care Unit for Coronavirus Patients in Wolfson, together with Dr. Hagai Dekel, Director of the Cardiac Surgery Department and the ECMO Unit, said that, “despite a slight improvement in his condition this morning, the patient's clinical condition later deteriorated, and now our teams are fighting for his life. "