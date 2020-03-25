Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ theater opening postponed due to pandemic

“Wonder Woman 1984” star Gal Gadot announced on social media Wednesday that the debut of second installment of the superhero franchise will be postponed until Aug. 14.

“In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead,” she wrote on Instagram. “Where we can share the power of cinema together again.”

The film had been scheduled to premiere June 5.

“When we greenlit ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on Aug. 14,” Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman, said in a statement, according to Variety. “We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.”

In addition to most movie theaters being closed, the coronavirus pandemic also prevents actors from traveling for premieres and to promote their films.

The first “Wonder Woman” film was the highest-grossing movie in the summer of 2017 with $412.5 million in the U.S. and $821.8 million worldwide. The sequel, in which Gadot reprises her role as Diana Prince, the Amazonian Princess Diana of Themyscira, was expected to be one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, according to Variety.

Another superhero film starring a Jewish actress, “Black Widow,” with Scarlett Johansson in the title role, had its May 1 scheduled release delayed indefinitely.