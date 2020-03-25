Knesset legal advisor: Wait for Supreme Court

The Knesset Arrangements Committee convened Wednesday for a special discussion following the resignation of Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein.

The Chairman of the Regulatory Committee, MK Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) argued at the start of the meeting: "We are setting a grave precedent in the State of Israel. The Speaker of the Knesset violently violates the Supreme Court's decision, an event that hurts and seriously harms Israeli democracy."

"The chairman of the Legislature in certain situations takes the place of the president of the state, and is violating a court decision. We have reached the pinnacle where we are dealing with everything at the same time as the coronavirus crisis," Nissenkorn said.

Knesset legal advisor Eyal Yinon stated at the meeting that he recommended that the committee wait for the Supreme Court's decision on the matter of the Knesset Speaker.

"In the existing legal situation, without court remedies, such as warrants, there is no way to bypass the authority of the incumbent Speaker, whose resignation will take effect only 48 hours from the date of the resignation," Yinon said.