Yitzhak Stiglitz, former head of World Bnei Akiva, has passed away aged 69

Yitzhak Stiglitz has passed away at the age of 69. The funeral will take place at Har Hamenuchot cemetery.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday afternoon at three o’clock, at the Har Hamenuchot cemetery in Jerusalem.

Only ten people will be in attendance, in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines.

Stiglitz underwent a kidney transplant last year, following several years of treatment with dialysis. The kidney was donated by 64-year-old Moshe Arend, who lives with his wife and 11 children in the Old City of Jerusalem.

In addition to serving as head of World Bnei Akiva, Stiglitz worked for the World Zionist Organization for 40 years, retiring just over a year ago. He also headed Yeshivat Hakotel, in the Old City of Jerusalem, for four years.