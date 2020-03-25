Two Ezer Mizion staff members diagnosed with coronavirus

Ezer Mizion chairman confirms coronavirus diagnosis, says those who came in contact with him have been updated.

Two senior officials from the Ezer Mizion organization were diagnosed on Tuesday with coronavirus.

Ezer Mizion runs the world's largest Jewish bone marrow donor registry, as well as specialized programs for children with special needs, cancer patients, the elderly, and terror victims.

One of the two officials has been identified as its chairman, Rabbi Hananya Chulak.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, it is not clear who infected Rabbi Chulak and his colleague, who is also well-known both in the general and haredi public.

Rabbi Chulak confirmed the reports of his diagnosis, adding that his secretaries have updated all those who came in contact with him in the past two weeks, instructing them to quarantine themselves.