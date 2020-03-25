Daylight saving time to start Friday

On the night between Thursday and Friday, Israel moves its clocks ahead one hour.

Daylight saving time, commonly known in Israel as "summer clock," will begin on Friday, March 27, 2020.

On the night between Thursday, March 26, 2020, and Friday, March 27, 2020, at 2:00a.m., Israelis will move their clocks one hour ahead, to 3:00a.m.

Daylight saving time will end on Saturday night, October 25th, 2020.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri commented: "The attempt to postpone daylight saving time to prevent people from walking in the public space for additional hours, was unsuccessful."

"I ask and plead with all residents to obey the instructions and guidelines and to avoid walking around public places, so that together, we can overcome the spread of the [coronavirus] plague."