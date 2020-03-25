Over 2,000 coronavirus cases in Israel

As Israel increases testing, number of coronavirus cases rises, with 37 in serious condition.

Israel's Health Ministry on Wednesday morning reported that the number of coronavirus cases had risen to 2,030.

Thirty-seven of the patients are in serious condition, and another 54 are in moderate condition. Fifty-eight have made a full recovery.

Earlier Wednesday morning, two more deaths were reported, bringing the number of fatalities to five.

An additional 63,164 Israelis are in quarantine after they were exposed to the virus.

At the same time, Israel has raised the number of coronavirus tests conducted every day to 5,000.