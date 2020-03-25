PA cabinet head calls on workers in Israel to return home

Mohammad Shtayyeh urges all Palestinian Arab workers in Israel to return to their homes amid coronavirus pandemic.

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Tuesday urged all Palestinian Arab workers in Israel to return to their homes amid the hike in COVID-19 cases in Israel.

"In light of the dangerous and ongoing development in Israel, and the expected curfew, we ask all workers to return to their homes, for their protection and safety," Shtayyeh said in a statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

All workers should self-quarantine for 14 days after return, while those who show any symptoms of the infection with the novel coronavirus must contact the nearest medical facility, and follow the measures ordered by the PA government, he added.

Shtayyeh’s call came as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rose to 1,930 on Tuesday.

Two people died from the coronavirus in Israel on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to three. 34 patients remain in serious condition. 45 patients are in moderate condition. 1,795 patients are in mild condition. 53 Israelis have recovered from the disease.

The PA has recorded dozens of cases of coronavirus in recent weeks. Most of the cases in the PA have been recorded in the city of Bethlehem.

Last weekend, the first two cases were recorded in Gaza, where Hamas authorities closed all restaurants, cafes and wedding venues while cancelling prayers in the mosques.