Government approves stricter coronavirus directives

The government overnight Tuesday approved new restrictions on Israeli citizens, as part of the fight against the spread of COVID-19, in a telephone meeting that began at about 9:00 p.m. and lasted about six hours.

The new regulations will take effect on Wednesday evening and will be published in full during the day after the required revisions are completed by professionals.

As part of the new guidelines, a short-term exit from one’s home will be permitted up to a distance of up to 100 meters from the house. Food delivery services that have been allowed so far will be permitted to continue operating and so will essential home maintenance services.

On the other hand, public transportation services will be significantly reduced and will be available only for the purposes for which leaving the home is permitted. Traveling by private vehicle will be limited to two people and workplaces will be required to set a post for measurement of the temperature of those seeking to enter and prohibit entry to a person whose body temperature exceeds 38 degrees. In addition, an administrative fine will be imposed on violators of the new regulations, which will be initially in effect for seven days.

Earlier, it was announced that after meetings held between the heads of the Finance and Education Ministries and the Prime Minister, it was agreed that the administration of the Teachers' Union will approve the Prime Minister's proposal that will allow an immediate return to remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreements stipulate that the teaching staff throughout the education system, from kindergarten to 10th grade, will receive their full pay until the end of the Passover vacation.