The mystical meaning of the coronavirus

The fear of death. That’s what everyone is afraid of, and the reason we are hiding out in our homes from this deadly pandemic.

But besides being fearful for our lives, and the lives of our loved ones, we have another "tikkun" or "fixing" that we need to do.

Internationally known lecturer on current events and the Bible, Rabbi Mendel Kessin, joins Tamar Yonah and talks about the meaning behind this worldwide pandemic, what we are supposed to learn, and do, in order to merit seeing the coming of the Messiah.

He talks about the fear of death, atonement, suffering, and the world-wide economic collapse, and tells us how we can protect ourselves, as we enter into the Messianic era.