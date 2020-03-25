Israeli students to resume remote learning

Teaching staff throughout the education system will receive full pay until the end of the Passover holiday.

The Teachers' Union is expected to approve on Wednesday Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's plan that enables an immediate return to remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday evening, a meeting was held attended by the Director General of the Prime Minister's Office Ronen Peretz, the Director General of the Ministry of Finance Shai Babad, the Director General of the Ministry of Education Shmuel Abuav, the Director of Salary and Employment Agreements Kobi Bar Natan and the Secretary General of the Teachers' Union Yaffa Ben David.

After hours of discussions, it was agreed that the Teachers' Union would approve the outline allowing an immediate return to remote learning.

The agreements stipulate that the teaching staff throughout the education system, from kindergarten to 10th grade, will receive their full pay until the end of the Passover vacation.

The teaching staff will resume remote learning on Wednesday and nine days of classes will be returned during the summer period.