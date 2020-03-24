State Comptroller goes into isolation

State Comptroller and several senior executives in his office ordered into isolation after coming in contact with coronavirus carrier.

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman, the Director-General of the State Comptroller's Office and several other members of the management of the office will be in isolation for the next 10 days.

The State Comptroller's Office said that the senior officials were exposed to a member of the office’s management team who was found to have been infected with the coronavirus on Tuesday evening.

To date, 1,930 Israelis have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to updated Ministry of Health data released at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

The number of people who died in Israel as a result of the virus increased to three. 34 of the cases in Israel are hospitalized in serious condition.

45 hospitalized patients are in moderate condition. The additional 1,795 patients are in light condition. 270 of them are hospitalized, 161 are in hotels, 652 are in home care and a decision has yet to be made about 712 of them.