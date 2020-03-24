Coronavirus cases climb to 1,930

34 patients remain in serious condition as death toll rises to 3.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rose to 1,930 Tuesday evening, the Health Ministry announced.

Two people died from the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the death toll to three. 34 patients remain in serious condition. 45 patients are in moderate condition. 1,795 patients are in mild condition. 53 Israelis have recovered from the disease.

Malka Keva, a 67-year-old resident of Bat Yam, was identified as the woman who died Tuesday of complications from the coronavirus at Wolfson Hospital in Holon. Her husband and other family members have tested positive for the virus.

An 87-year-old man being treated at Hadassah Medical Center also passed away from the coronavirus on Tuesday.

A government meeting was held by telephone tonight on dealing with the coronavirus.

During the meeting, ministers discussed the situation, various scenarios, policies and steps to follow. The ministers were also asked to approve emergency regulations that include new traffic restrictions imposed on citizens.

It is clear that the new restrictions will not include a complete closure of the population as requested by the Health Ministry, but will expand on existing guidelines.

Under the new restrictions, public transportation will cease completely and workers in essential positions will travel via special shuttles. Taxi travel will be allowed with only one passenger per vehicle.

People will be permitted to leave their homes moving within a radius of one hundred meters.

It was also decided that workplaces will be required to measure the temperatures of their workers at the entrance.