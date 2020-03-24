Survey shows satisfaction with coronavirus crisis management

A survey conducted for Channel 12 News by the Direct Polls Research Institute run by Shlomo Filber found that most Israeli citizens are satisfied with the performance of the Health Ministry Director General and the Prime Minister during the coronavirus crisis.

It also shows the majority of the public complies with Health Ministry guidelines and believes its decisions made are reasonable and responsible.

61% of respondents expressed satisfaction with Health Ministry Director Moshe Bar Simantov, despite criticism that he is not a doctor and yet heads the health system.

57% of respondents are satisfied with the conduct of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the crisis.

29% are satisfied with the role of Defense Minister Naftali Bennett but only 22% are satisfied with the functioning of Health Minister Yaakov Litzman.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon received only 21% support from the public in light of the ongoing crisis, Interior Minister Deri got only 13% support. Only 8% are satisfied with Blue and White head's functioning in relation to the crisis.