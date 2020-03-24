National pandemic crisis war room headed by Mossad

Due to global equipment crisis, PM directs establishing national HQ led by Mossad head to advance medical procurement with Defense Ministry.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu today held a hearing on the matter of procurement and stockpiling to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The discussion took place to address the international equipment crisis and the difficulty encountered in procuring medical equipment to cope with the pandemic, including respirators.

At the end of the discussion, Prime Minister Netanyahu charged the Mossad head and the Defense Ministry Director, together with Sarel, to establish a war room that will be responsible for the necessary procurement.

The national HQ will be bolstered by additional elements from the Health Ministry, Finance Ministry, Justice Ministry, and other factors relevant to procurement efforts.

Prime Minister Netanyahu also directed the defense industries to examine the possibility of manufacturing ventilators.