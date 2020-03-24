Likud submits police complaint on election fraud

The Jerusalem District Court today accepted the Likud request to extend the deadline to appeal the election for a prolonged period of time.

MK Dr. Shlomo Karhi noted, "This is very good news because it allows us to wait for a Supreme Court decision requiring the Election Commission to provide us with the information we need for command and control and to investigate suspicions of fraud and irregularities."

Later, Karhi said the Likud movement filed a police complaint today about suspected election fraud.

"Today, following Judge Hendel's refusal to conduct an investigation with the Population Authority regarding Israelis who were abroad but actually voted, claiming he was not an investigating authority, we turned to the investigating authority. I filed a complaint with the Yarkon District Police regarding suspicions and complaints of forgery in hundreds of polling stations in the Arab sector and accessible polling stations. Of course, this investigation does not depend on the Supreme Court decision," Karhi added.

He said, "As we promised you, you chose us and we won't give up a single vote. We won't let them hold a government coup on the strength of one seat without examining where it came from."