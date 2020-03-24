2 patients die from coronavirus on the same day.

An 87-year-old man became the third Israeli to die from the coronavirus Tuesday.

The patient was being treated at Hadassah Medical Center for severe respiratory problems hen there was a severe decline in his condition and he passed away.

The man had several underlying conditions, including diabetes, dementia and even a recent brain event. He was brought to Hadassah from a nursing home where he lived earlier this week.

Earlier it was reported that Malka Keva, a 67-year-old resident of Bat Yam, was the woman who died Tuesday of complications from the coronavirus at Wolfson Hospital in Holon. Her husband and other family members also carry the virus.

Keva has three children and seven grandchildren.