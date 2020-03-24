Netanyahu: Restaurant deliveries will continue

Pick-up of food from restaurants to be banned under new restrictions, through restaurants will be allowed to deliver.

The government ministries and legal advisors continue to work on the wording of the government's decision to tighten public restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, a time has not yet been set for the Cabinet meeting where ministers will have to approve the new restrictions that will be set as emergency regulations.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Prime Minister's Office said that the issue of restaurant deliveries was in dispute between the government ministries during the drafting of the new restrictions.

The Prime Minister has decided that restaurant deliveries will be possible in accordance with the Ministry of Health's instructions, but no self-collection will be possible.

The purpose of the new restrictions is to slow down the rate of infection of the coronavirus, which has increased in recent days.