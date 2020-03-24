IDF DNA identification facility converted to COVID-19 lab

On Tuesday, the IDF coronavirus laboratory opened at the Tzrifin Military Rabbinate Base in collaboration with the Health Ministry. The lab is able to test hundreds of coronavirus specimens a day to be collected by dedicated police, military, Logistics Corps, and medical personnel. The lab has a dedicated branch in the Mikol Halev headquarters, where soldiers with symptoms that may require examination.

The move is part of the IDF's coronavirus preparations and steps taken by the Medical Corps and Military Rabbinate to maintain the functional continuity and operational competence of the IDF, as well as part of the national assistance that the IDF currently provides to the civilian health system.

IDF Spokesman IDF coronavirus lab

IDF Chief Medical Officer Brigadier General Dr. Tarif Bader said: "We're proud of the strenuous work that's been done to convert the DNA lab into a laboratory capable of detecting the coronavirus thanks to the strenuous work of the corps professionals. This move makes a significant contribution to the ability of the Medical Corps to respond to IDF soldiers in the midst of this pandemic as well as contributes to the IDF's skills."

Chief Military Rabbi Brigadier General Eyal Crim said: "The Military Rabbinate is the body that is trained for routine and emergency for handling bodies, including precise identifications. As part of this, the DNA Laboratory at the Military Rabbinate was established as an advanced complement to existing means. Two weeks ago, the potential for converting the lab and its machinery to identify coronavirus was identified, and we'll continue to assist in any task needed during these complex days."

IDF Spokesman IDF coronavirus lab