Now more than ever, poverty in Israel is on the rise. Yad Ezra V'Shulamit has been helping many families through this difficult time.

Israel’s Ministry of Health and Ministry of Welfare officially recognized Yad Ezra V’Shulamit who distribute food to Israel’s poor, as an Emergency Service. This means even as the country prepares for a full shut down, Yad Ezra V’Shulamit will continue delivering urgent food supplies to the poor of Israel.

Coronavirus is having a devastating effect on the most vulnerable in society. As businesses in Israel have been closed by the government until after Passover – schools, community centers, restaurants, malls, hotels, hairdressers – the hourly workers and widows who were already struggling to make ends meet are the most heavily hit. Now even their minimum income is gone.

Last year, Yad Ezra V’Shulamit distributed Passover food packages to 30,000 families. This year they have already received requests from more than 40,000 families and that number is growing hourly.

“We distribute thousands of food baskets weekly, we know the people who need help, we have the trucks and infrastructure to get basics to people who can’t get food throughout Israel,” said Aryeh Lurie, founder of the organization. “Our job is to make sure the poor have what they need to survive this crisis. We happily accept the job and appreciate the recognition from the government for our efforts in taking care of Israel’s needy children and families,” said Lurie.

Yad Ezra V’Shulamit’s founder requested, “I ask everyone in the world to stand by Israel in this time of need and donate a food basket to help Israel make it through this challenging time. If everyone gives one basket, we will have enough to take care of Israel’s needy,” said Lurie.

