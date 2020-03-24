46-year-old Israeli woman recovers from coronavirus, discharged from hospital

46 year old Simcha Friedman of Maale Adumim, the 77th patient to test positive for coronavirus in Israel, was discharged on Tuesday from Shaarei Zedek hospital, Jerusalem, after making a complete recovery.

She contracted the virus in France, and developed the typical symptoms of high fever and dry cough after returning to Israel. She called MDA who sent a team to her home to test her for the virus. When the test came back positive, she was admitted to an isolation ward in Shaarei Zedek hospital, where she spent the next 13 days fighting the virus.

“Everything happened pretty quickly,” she told reporters. “After I was hospitalized, I developed pneumonia with complications, but I wasn’t worried. I felt that I was in good hands. The doctors and nurses treating me all wore masks and protective clothing, but everything was done with such sensitivity.

“Those of us in the isolated ward became like one family, with a real feeling of solidarity between us that helped us to survive this challenging period. I’m sure we will all keep in touch in the future.”

This morning, Friedman was informed that her latest test for the virus had come back negative. “I can’t describe how happy I felt when they told me,” she said. “I can’t wait to get back home and get back to normal life, as far as possible. I want to give all the staff who treated me a huge thank you from the bottom of my heart. You went above and beyond in helping me recover.”

Director of Shaarei Zedek Professor Ofer Marin spoke with Friedman, saying, “I congratulate you on your recovery and hope that very soon, many others will join you. I thank all our staff for their dedicated efforts to treat those admitted to Shaarei Zedek with coronavirus.”