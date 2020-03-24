Tags:Anti-Semitism
Watch: Mechanic denies services to Jew because of 'the spread of the virus'
Jewish man comes to mechanic, is told to leave 'because of the spread of the virus.'
Keep your distance
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaWatch: Mechanic denies services to Jew because of 'the spread of the virus'
Watch: Mechanic denies services to Jew because of 'the spread of the virus'
Jewish man comes to mechanic, is told to leave 'because of the spread of the virus.'
Keep your distance
iStock
Tags:Anti-Semitism
top