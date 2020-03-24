Diaspora Affairs Minister Hotovely ordered into quarantine with entire staff

Deputy Dir-Gen of Ministry tests positive for coronavirus, met with Hotovely and staff several times in recent days.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) has been ordered into quarantine, along with her entire staff, after they were exposed to a coronavirus carrier.

Hotovely met with the Deputy Director-General of the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs several times in recent days, and on Tuesday morning, after it became known that this official had tested positive for the virus, the Health Ministry ordered Hotovely and her entire staff to enter home quarantine.

The number of coronavirus patients in Israel currently stands at 1,656 people. So far, one person has died of the virus. 31 people are hospitalized in serious condition and another 47 are in moderate condition. 49 patients have made a full recovery from the virus.

Later on Tuesday, the government is set to approve additional restrictions on the public due to a sharp increase in the numbers of those testing positive for the virus.

Enforcement of the regulations will be increased, ensuring that people only leave their homes for essential purposes such as stocking up on food or medicine.