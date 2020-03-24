Joint Arab List to head Knesset committee charged with helping terror victims

Joint Arab List to choose chair of Knesset committee which handles rehab of injured IDF veterans and families devastated by Arab terror.

The Joint Arab List will choose the chairperson of the Knesset committee tasked with aiding terror victims, Israel Hayom reported.

The party, which includes terror supporters, has received authority over the management of the Knesset's Labor, Welfare, and Health Committee, which among other things deals with security issues regarding treatment for terror victims and IDF soldiers who were injured on the field.

Though the Joint Arab List only has two seats on the Committee, while Likud and Blue and White have four seats each, the Arab list has been allowed to choose the Committee's chairperson.

Israel Hayom noted that originally, the Committee was considered to be a Knesset activity which handles labor, social security, National Insurance Institute issues, nursing and healthcare, payment protocols, young criminals, pensioners, and stipends. However, included under the issue of disabled people and their rehabilitation is the treatment of disabled IDF veterans, terror victims, and bereaved families who lost a loved one in war or a terror attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu shared an article on the issue and tweeted, "Shameful!" while MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) tweeted, "Blue and White is going morally and ethically bankrupt. And while they're at it, they're trampling every consensus that the Knesset has worked on for many years."

Elihai Ben-Yishai, the mother of Ruti Fogel, who was murdered together with her husband and three children in a March 2011 terror attack, tweeted: "And this time we can title the story: 'A Paradox of Blood.' [Joint Arab List MK Ahmad] Tibi, adviser to the archmurderer [Yasser] Arafat, will stand at the head of the Welfare Committee which will deal with the standing and rights of......terror victims."

"'For these things I weep; my eye, yea my eye, sheds tears, for the comforter to restore my soul is removed from me; my children are desolate, for the enemy has prevailed.' (Lamentations, 1:16) Am I allowed to say that I did not fear in vain?"