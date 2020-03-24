Min. Peretz praises MDA coronavirus efforts: 'You do sacred work with great devotion'

Minister of Education Rabbi Rafi Peretz Visits MDA: 'You do sacred work with great devotion to the health of the public.'

On Monday, Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz (Yamina) toured the Magen David Adom (MDA) National Operations Dispatch Center in Kiryat Ono and the nearby Shimon Peres School, which was also converted to MDA dispatch center.

All classrooms have been converted into call centers and are staffed by up to 10 volunteers staying within 2 meters from each other, as per the Ministry of Health requirements.

MDA Director-General Eli Bin provided Peretz with an overview of MDA's activities on the treatment of the corona virus, and on the "Test and Drive" compounds that MDA operates in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Jerusalem and Be'er Sheva, to which civilians who are in quarantine and develop symptoms may come to be tested without exiting their vehicles.

Minister Peretz was particularly interested in the activities of youth volunteers in the organization, whom he met in classrooms that were converted into call centers, and even answered a civilian call to the coronavirus hotline, accompanied by an MDA youth volunteer who answered it professionally.



Peretz, who was very impressed with the activities of MDA's youth volunteers, thanked them personally, expressing his great appreciation.

"You are doing a wonderful job, your contribution is tremendous," he said. "You are helping with the most difficult task we have today in the State of Israel. You, the youth, are assisting the State of Israel in this difficult fight against the spread of the virus."

"MDA has been doing holy work and has been devoted to public health in the past month, every hour of every day, everywhere in the country. But in an emergency state like we are facing right now, they are really outdoing themselves for the State of Israel."

MDA Director General Eli Bin said: "We were honored to host Minister of Education Rafi Peretz and present MDA's activities to him, and in particular the work of our youth volunteer who take part in MDA's national mission and act in a professional and appreciative way."