Security guards laid off for more than 7 days must deposit guns in storeroom

A new directive from the Ministry of Public Security requires all security guards who are laid off for more than a week due to the coronavirus epidemic to deposit their guns in the weapons storeroom of their security firms,

A report on the “This Morning” program on Kan Reshet Bet stated that the directive was issued due to fears that allowing the security guards to take their guns home for an extended period could lead to improper use of the weapons.

Hundreds of security guards have already handed over their guns to their employers. The directive states that “with regard to security guards who are given leave of absence for over seven days, the owner of the security firm must ensure that all firearms are deposited in the company's ammunition storeroom.”

As of Tuesday morning, 1,656 people are being treated for coronavirus in Israel. One person has already died, and 31 are in serious condition. 47 people are categorized as in moderate condition, and 49 people are known to have recovered. Among the patients in serious condition is a 45-year-old man with no known underlying conditions, who is hospitalized in Wolfson Hospital in Holon.

In light of these figures, it is expected that later in the day, the government will approve stricter measures of public control in order to try to limit the spread of infection.