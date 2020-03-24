Blue and White: 'Closer to fourth elections than to unity government'

Blue and White officials say no negotiations with Likud, fourth elections closer than unity.

Senior Blue and White officials on Tuesday told Reshet Bet that Israel is closer to fourth elections than to a unity government.

According to the officials, negotiations between Likud and Blue and White will not be renewed at this point, despite the fact that the Knesset is functioning again and supervisory committees were formed.

Earlier this week, Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz said his party did not rule out a unity government with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

However, members of Blue and White, as well as of other parties, have expressed opposition to a unity government, especially one which allows Netanyahu to continue in his position for a period of time.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, has said an agreement is ready to be signed, and that the parties agree on most issues.