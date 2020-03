Last surviving German recognized by Yad Vashem as righteous gentile for Holocaust heroism dies at 98.

The last surviving German recognized as a righteous gentile for saving Jews during the Holocaust died on Monday.

Gertrud Steinl, who was recognized by Yad Vashem in 1979 as a Righteous Among the Nations, died a day before her 98th birthday.

Steinl’s death was confirmed to the German news agency dpa by Andre Freund, head of the Jewish community of Nuremberg, The Associated Press reported.