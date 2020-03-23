'Drive and Test' facilities in the north, south and Jerusalem areas

MDA conducts pilot test, brings suspected coronavirus carriers to be tested in their vehicles.

On Monday evening, from 5 PM till 11 PM, Magen David Adom (MDA) conducted a pilot test, taking swab test for detecting coronavirus in three new locations chosen by MDA and the Health Ministry: 1. the Teddy Stadium eastern parking lot, next to the Arena Sports Center, 2. The Haifa Conference Center, 3. The Be'er Sheva Bedouin Market.

During the pilot activities, hundreds of people were tested. These people are staying in home quarantine, and were summoned by MDA after developing symptoms.

These three Drive and Test centers are designated to service the residents of Jerusalem and its surrounding areas, Haifa and northern Israel and residents of Be'er Sheva and the southern parts of the country.

Starting on Tuesday, the Drive and Test centers working hours will be extended.