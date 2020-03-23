Hadassah pediatrician infected; two children placed in isolation

Hospital notes that doctor also worked in Leumit health fund and clinic where he operated was closed due to contact with COVID-19 patient.

A pediatrician from Hadassah Mt. Scopus Hospital was diagnosed with the coronavirus yesterday.

An immediate investigation revealed that the doctor also works at the Leumit health fund, and the clinic where he worked closed due to contact with a coronavirus patient.

The doctor and staff members who were in contact with him were sent to isolation and feel well. Two children who were in contact with the doctor were also placed in isolation. The department continues to function fully with partial staff.

In the meantime, the government tonight will approve restrictions that will allow leaving home only for essential work, food, and medicine supplies and exceptional cases. Public transport will be stopped and stores closed - except for food and drug stores. The Transport Ministry is preparing to halt public transport, which may already begin tomorrow.

Health Ministry officials today criticized the partial closure that was not enough to prevent contagion. A Health Ministry official estimated that there are probably 10,000 undiagnosed patients in Israel. According to senior officials, "it is impossible to beat the virus with a half-closure. If full closure isn't imposed we'll lose control of the virus."