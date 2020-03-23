Travel restrictions further expanded

All travel except for work, food, and medicine banned as government expands coronavirus restrictions.

At the end of a seven-hour debate, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu directed a dramatic increase in enforcement of traffic restrictions in order to reduce contact and prevent the continued spread of the coronavirus.

Under the new regulations, all public travel has been halted and all stores will be closed except for grocery stores and pharmacies.

Netanyahu was also instructed to make a decision to tighten traffic restrictions, except for work, food, medicines and essentials, and other exceptional cases.

The instructions on going to work have not changed at this time.

The possibility of stocking up on food, medicine and essential products will not be limited even after the decision is approved.

The restriction will last seven days from the time of implementation.

In addition, the economic team, which will introduce the massive aid program for self-employed and small business owners tomorrow, instructed the prime minister to establish a team to further increase screening for patients and a further survey staff for the entire population.