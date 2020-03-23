Health Ministry demands complete closure

Several ministers object to Health Ministry demand. Decision may be made in coming hours.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, the Health Ministry demanded to stop civilian movement in the public sphere for days and cancel all trading activities as part of the fight against the coronavirus. Several ministers objected to the demand

At present there is no consensus and no decision on additional restrictions, though such decisions may be made in the coming hours.

Earlier, it was reported that Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan sought discussions with the prime minister to declare a civilian emergency, in order to give the police extensive powers in enforcing civilian restrictions.

Today, the number of patients has increased to 1,238 people, of whom 24 are in serious condition. An additional 34 patients are in moderate condition and the remainder are in mild condition.

So far, 37 people have recovered from the virus. During the past day, 3,230 corona tests were taken, but not all of them were tested in laboratories. According to the Health Ministry, 167 new patients were diagnosed.

The Health Ministry noted that 464 patients in mild condition are being kept in isolation at their own homes, while another 120 patients are being quarantined at several designated hotels. 74,498 people are in home isolation throughout Israel.