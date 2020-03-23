Magen David Adom: At the forefront of the war on coronavirus

'MDA is 80 years old, so we have much experience in wars, but not against a thing we don't know where and when it will hit, like the virus.'

Arutz Sheva spoke to Dr. Eli Yaffeh of Magen David Adom (MDA) about the organization's role in the effort against the pandemic that threatens to decimate populations across the globe.

"This is an huge challenge because we don't know where the virus is," said Dr. Yaffeh; "So, our teams need to be protected and work against something that they can see.

"Of course, we have a lot of experience from the wars, more than seventy years. Magen David Adom is eighty years old today, so we have a lot of experience in wars, but not against something that we don't know where and when it will hit, like the virus."

Yaffeh described MDA's "drive-in check-ups": "What we tried to do is improve our service and do it logistically in a better way. Because today we're going to the patient's home. Going to every single patient and dress in our protective gear takes a lot of time. If people will come to us like in a drive-in, we can do it much faster and in less than four minutes, everyone can be checked and go home safely."

Yaffeh reiterated symptoms to watch for and addressed the Israeli public as a whole: "If you have symptoms like fever, coughing, and breathing problems, call us: 101, and our volunteers and employees will answer and give you all the details that you need.

"If you don't have any symptoms, call the Ministry of Health at 5400."

Dr Yaffeh sums up: "This is our regular mission: To save lives. Our ambulances and our teams are working all over the country, 24 hours, and there are less calls but the average time to arrive is the same; there's not any problem. We give all the service from car accident, resuscitation, chest pain, and so on."

