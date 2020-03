Breakthrough? Day 18 in search for Meshulam Zusha Brandwein in Judean Desert Breakthrough find of Zusha's shirt, pants, belt, parts of his guitar. Family suspects Zusha kidnapped or killed by Arabs who last saw him. Mordechai Sones ,

Israel Dog Unit Spokesman Searches for Brandwein continue Today marks day 18 in the search for Meshulam Zusha Brandwein in the Judean Desert. The Israel Dog Unit (IDU) reports a breakthrough find of Zusha's shirt, pants, belt, and parts of his guitar. Family members suspect Zusha was kidnapped or killed by the Arabs who were the last known to have seen him before his disappearance. IDU Spokesman IDU missing poster for Brandwein IDU Spokesman IDU SAR dog Chivas traverses water to find missing man IDU Spokesman IDU search-and-rescue dog traverses water barriers IDU Spokesman Searching for Brandwein in caves IDU Spokesman IDU advises Israel Police on Judean Desert search operation IDU Spokesman IDU searches in Judean desert





