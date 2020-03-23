Transport Minister Smotrich calls on Knesset Speaker Edelstein to ignore Supreme Court

'Judiciary trampling on elected democratic institutions for years, today also purports to determine Knesset agenda,' Smotrich said.

Transport Minister Betzalel Smotrich called on Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein not to comply with the implied ultimatum set by the Supreme Court judges at noon today.

"In one of the most difficult crises since the establishment of the State, the legal system is trying to commit a government coup in the State of Israel, no less," Smotrich argued.

He said, "The judiciary has been trampling on elected democratic institutions for years, and today it purports to also determine Knesset agenda.

"The Attorney General's severe intervention in Knesset proceedings also undermines the principle of separation of powers and will be recorded for eternal ignominy in the history of the State of Israel," the Minister added.

"Although I'm one of those who support and push for parliamentary oversight during the coronavirus period and would very much like to establish the Knesset committees, I urge the Knesset Speaker to ignore the Supreme Court's ruling and stand as a bulwark for the Knesset's independence," Smotrich concluded.