Tzachi Hanegbi: 'This week, we'll know who's leading Blue and White'

Min. Tzachi Hanegbi says Israelis will know 'this week' who is leading Blue and White. 'No way for Gantz to avoid making a decision.'

Agriculture Minister Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) on Monday afternoon called on Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz to make a "courageous decision" and join a unity government.

In a Facebook post, Hanegbiwrote: "This doesn't happen often, but when it happens, it's impossible to avoid making a decision. This week is a week like that. Gantz is at a junction and he needs to make a critical decision. After a year of ambiguity he needs to make a turn - either to the right or to the left."

"If he throws out the Knesset Speaker, he'll find himself leading a minority government which breathes thanks to parties which are not Zionist, for a very short time. If he fails to form the government, he'll end up in fourth elections, where he'll pay the price for tricking his voters from the center and soft right.

"If he doesn't take the path of electing a new Knesset speaker, the chance of a rotational unity government will grow. It could be that [Blue and White MKs Yair] Lapid and [Moshe] Ya'alon won't agree to that. His party may end up splitting.

"That's the decision that we're expecting this week."

Hanegbi concluded: "Israel's citizens expect Gantz to make the right choice. It's not easy and it's not simple, but that's the destiny of a leader. This week, we will finally know who is leading Blue and White."