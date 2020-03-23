Woman who violated quarantine 'listened to Lapid'

Woman justifies quarantine violation: 'There are politicians who said to get out of the house, I saw Lapid said something like that.'

A young woman who violated her mandatory quarantine period on Monday morning told Channel 12 News that she made the decision to leave her home after listening to MK Yair Lapid's (Blue and White) statements.

"I read some articles and I connected to what politicians were saying, and I saw that Lapid said something like that, that there wasn't.....there was something with Lapid, that he said something..."

"There are politicians who said, 'get out of the house.'"

She added, "I knew that Netanyahu is the Prime Minister and it's all well and good, but there are disagreements here."

"I read what people were saying and I told myself I'd leave for an hour, I didn't think it was such a big deal. I needed to go do some personal things, I left for an hour."

The young woman later noted that she and the lady she was quarantining with received a text message with the warning that it was known that she had violated her quarantine, and that violation of quarantine may lead to a fine or arrest.