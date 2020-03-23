Number of coronavirus cases jumps to 1,238

Twenty-four patients in serious condition, 34 in moderate condition, Health Ministry says.

The number of Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus rose to 1,238, the Health Ministry said Monday morning.

Twenty-four of the patients are in serious condition, and 34 are in moderate condition. Thirty-seven have recovered, while an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor became Israel's first coronavirus fatality last week.

A total of 74,498 Israelis are self-quarantined in their homes due to possible exposure to coronavirus, with 625 of them entering quarantine since Sunday.

Since Sunday, 5,268 people have been tested for coronavirus.

According to Channel 13, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will attend a hearing at 10:00 Monday morning to discuss "tightening restrictions on movements and the fabric of life in Israel."



The Minister of Health, Minister of Internal Security, Minister of Defense, Minister of Finance, Minister of Economy, Minister of Energy and Attorney General were invited to the discussion. The hearing will take place in a video conference from Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.